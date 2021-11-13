Centre lines up Ministers to debunk KCR's claims

Hyderabad: The national leadership of the BJP has decided to adopt a tough stand against the State Government's allegations on various issues. Following the details of the recent press conferences by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the subsequent comments being made by different ministers submitted to the Centre by state BJP leaders, the Centre is learnt to have to decided to take the issue seriously and rebut every issue with evidence.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party leader said while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to state the actual position on various issues raised by KCR during his press conferences, Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh, Industries Minister, Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani among others would explain the actual situation on the issues pertaining to their respective ministries soon. Amit Shah may refer to the comments made by the chief minister on Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh at the Southern zonal council meeting at Tirupati. However, KCR will not be present at the meeting. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekawat was the first to take on the state government on issues like delay in constituting a tribunal to decide on water sharing between the two Telugu States and other related issues. The BJP alleges that the Centre has not been positive in responding on issues wherever State had to share the cost in the centrally-sponsored schemes for the state government wants to avail the financial components and project them as their own schemes. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that the Centre had responded positively to several requests made by MPs from Telangana which included roads and railway projects.

He said the kind of gesture the Centre had extended to the State in procurement of paddy was not shown towards any other State in the country. The Centre had agreed to a request from the CM for one-time procurement of an additional 20 LMT of parboiled rice from Telangana. But the State has so far not delivered even 50 per cent of what it had procured to the FCI.

The Centre has repeatedly asked the State to avail its pilot project to supply Fortified Rice Kernels. But there has been no response from TS while many other States had availed the benefit.

Against this backdrop at the BJP national executive meeting, Union Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda told the State leaders that it was now Mission TS 2023. They told the State leaders to "expose the lies" of the state government.