Centre viewing Telangana as enemy: TRS MPs

Hyderabad: The TRS MPs on Monday lashed out at the Centre alleging that it was looking at Telangana as an enemy.

The MPs, including party's secretary-general K Keshava Rao, and leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao, participated in the all-party meeting held in New Delhi on Monday.

The MPs raised issues pertaining to the State at the meeting. They alleged that the Centre was 'murdering' the federal system of the country. "The Centre has not implemented a single promise from the AP Reorganisation Act. The Government of India is looking at Telangana as an enemy. Medical colleges were given to all States, but denied to Telangana," said Keshava Rao.

The MPs alleged that the Centre was not taking any steps for generating employment. Even after repeated pleas on providing funds of Rs 450 crore under the backward areas development, there was no response. They charged that the privilege committee was used like a weapon to settle scores.

The MPs wanted the Centre to release the GST and IGST dues besides bringing a national policy on paddy procurement. Earlier in the day, the MPs boycotted the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.