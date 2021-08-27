CGST Hyderabad zone holds 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

Hyderabad: All the Commissionerate's of Hyderabad Customs and Central Goods and Services Tax Zone, here, during 'Swachhta Pakhwada' from August 16 to 31 organised varied activities.

Customs and CGST, Hyderabad zone Chief Commissioner Mallika Arya administered 'Swachhta pledge' to the officers on August 16. Segregation and weeding of old records, their digitisation and proper disposal of e-waste was undertaken in all offices.

Various competitions like cartoon drawing, slogan-writing, cleaning the premises/corridors, including departmental canteen and undertaking plantations in the headquarters. The premises and mofussil divisions were organised. Many officers actively participated in the competitions.

The slogans/quotations on 'Cleanliness and water conservation' written by various officers were displayed in all sections. Short messages and quotations on cleanliness, hygiene and anti-polythene were displayed on LED-based display board.