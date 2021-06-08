Chada Venkat Reddy alleges 'dictatorial rule' in State, Centre

Himayatnagar: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Sunday recalled the services of Communist leader Chandra Rajeshwar Rao, saying he had sacrificed life for the benefit of the poor of State despite coming from a landlord family.

He made the remark while addressing a gathering on the occasion of 107th birth anniversary of Rao. The party held the celebrations at its headquarters. Reddy paid rich tributes at Rao's portrait. Addressing the party activists, Reddy alleged that the State and Central governments were ruling in a "dictatorial" manner. He urged the party cadres to follow the footsteps of Rao in order to bring together Left and secular forces on one platform.

He said that Rao had left his lucrative medical career to enter politics. "He had sacrificed everything for society. There was hardly any movement which Rao did not take up". The CPI leader said that Rao took part in land struggles, Telangana armed struggle and movement against bonded Labour. "The role played by Rao in the implementation of land reforms was unforgettable. Rao had distributed his vast lands to the poor in the State.