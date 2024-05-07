Fatal Stabbing In Delhi's Jafrabad: Man Killed By Juveniles In Shocking Incident

A disturbing incident unfolded in the Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi, where a 35-year-old man, identified as Nazir alias Nanhe, was fatally stabbed by four juveniles on Sunday evening at 6:45 pm. The distressing event, captured on video, circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the gravity of the situation.



The attackers, all juveniles, were subsequently apprehended by the police. In the video footage, the assailants can be seen viciously attacking Nazir while he desperately sought help from passersby. Local residents, upon witnessing the assault, gathered at the scene and promptly alerted law enforcement.

Despite efforts to save him, Nazir succumbed to his injuries upon reaching the hospital. Shockingly, the assailants inflicted approximately 50 stab wounds on him, according to police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey stated that a team from Jafrabad police station swiftly apprehended the four juveniles involved in the incident the following day. Tirkey revealed that Nazir had a history of involvement in multiple cases of robbery and attempted murder. The attackers claimed that they targeted Nazir because he had allegedly threatened one of them two days prior to the incident.

Additionally, law enforcement suspects that the juveniles may have been directed by someone else to carry out the murder, as Nazir was a witness in his brother's murder case. Nazir was riding a scooter when the juveniles launched their attack near Mangla Hospital wali Gali, Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad, as per police statements.

The minors have been presented before the juvenile court, and authorities are conducting further investigations. Statements from family members and eyewitnesses have been recorded to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the tragic demise of Nazir.