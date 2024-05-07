Delhi Lieutenant Governor Recommends NIA Probe Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Funding From Extremist Group

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has suggested initiating an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This recommendation stems from allegations of Kejriwal receiving political funding for the AAP from the banned extremist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

In response, the AAP has retaliated, labeling it a "conspiracy" and accusing Saxena of being a BJP "agent" driven by panic over potential electoral losses in Delhi.

This recommendation comes following a complaint lodged by Ashoo Mongia of the World Hindu Federation, prompting Saxena to write to the Union Home Secretary, urging an NIA investigation. Interestingly, this action coincides with the Supreme Court's upcoming deliberation on granting interim bail to Kejriwal amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Currently, the Chief Minister is in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned Saxena's move, echoing claims of Saxena's affiliation with the BJP and stressing that similar allegations were raised before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Bharadwaj cited previous instances where allegations against Kejriwal were dismissed, emphasizing that these accusations resurface cyclically before elections due to BJP's apprehension of losing in Delhi.

The recommendation for the NIA probe is based on claims that the AAP received $16 million from the SFJ to support the release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and promote pro-Khalistani sentiments. Bhullar, convicted in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case, was transferred from Tihar Jail to a hospital in Amritsar due to reported depression.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the SFJ, alleged in a video that the AAP received $16 million from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.

Furthermore, the complaint mentions a letter signed by Kejriwal, in his capacity as Chief Minister, addressed to Iqbal Singh during his indefinite fast in 2014. The letter assures Singh of the Delhi government's efforts toward Bhullar's release and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address other flagged issues.

Saxena's recommendation underscores the need for investigation, particularly considering the involvement of a sitting Chief Minister and the nature of funding from a banned extremist group.

The Delhi BJP welcomed Saxena's move, alleging Kejriwal's longstanding tacit support for pro-Khalistani outfits, citing instances such as his stay at the residence of a KLF extremist leader during the Punjab Assembly election campaign. They suggest that Kejriwal's history indicates a predisposition towards separatist causes, thus not ruling out the possibility of him accepting financial aid from the Sikh for Justice organization.