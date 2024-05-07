  • Menu
Chandrababu and Pawan to hold campaign in Tirupati today

Highlights

The stage is set for an electrifying joint election campaign by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in Tirupati district today.

The stage is set for an electrifying joint election campaign by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in Tirupati district today. The two political leaders are scheduled to land at Tirupati Airport at 3 PM, where they will be arriving via helicopter.

Their first stop will be at Punganur in Chittoor district, where they will be participating in an election campaign meeting. Following this, they will be making their way back to Renigunta Airport, with a scheduled departure time of 6:10 PM.

