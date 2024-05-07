Live
- World Asthma Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Everything You Need to Know
- Fortis Hospital gives new lease of life to 22-year-old bomb blast survivor from Yemen
- Mangaluru Int’l Airport bags Apex India OHS Platinum Award
- Development concerns take a backstage
- Google TV's 'Magic Button' Premieres with Walmart's Onn 4K Pro: A Sneak Peek
- YS Jagan Accuses Chandrababu of Conspiring with Delhi leaders to Stop Schemes
- Asthma can negatively affect brain functions: Experts
- IDF takes control of Rafah border crossing in Gaza
- Repurposed cancer drug to help replace insulin therapy for diabetes
- 108 Ambulance Services staff go on statewide protest
Just In
Chandrababu and Pawan to hold campaign in Tirupati today
Highlights
The stage is set for an electrifying joint election campaign by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in Tirupati district today.
The stage is set for an electrifying joint election campaign by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in Tirupati district today. The two political leaders are scheduled to land at Tirupati Airport at 3 PM, where they will be arriving via helicopter.
Their first stop will be at Punganur in Chittoor district, where they will be participating in an election campaign meeting. Following this, they will be making their way back to Renigunta Airport, with a scheduled departure time of 6:10 PM.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS