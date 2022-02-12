Chalk out plans with long-term vision, KTR tells HMDA officials

Hyderabad: Stating that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) would play a crucial role in development, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday asked officials to have new plans with long- term vision.

He visited the HMDA office in Ameerpet for the first time and had a review meeting with officials. KTR told them that the authority, which is spread across seven districts, would play a pivotal role in development and would go ahead with new plans with foresight.

Metropolitan Commissioner and Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar briefed the minister on the HMDA activities. The minister inquired about the precedents in terms of subsequent engineering, planning and urban forestry. He made some suggestions.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) MD Santosh, Urban Forestry Director B Prabhakar, HMDA secretary P Chandraya, Chief Engineer BLN Reddy, Planning Directors Balakrishna, Sivasharanappa, Estate Officer K Gangadhar, CIO Harinath Reddy were present.