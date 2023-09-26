Chancellor Connects Alumni initiative rolled out to boost higher edn in State

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan proposes to establish an Evaluation Committee, consisting of Vice Chancellors and eminent academicians, tasked with assessing the contributions made by various alumni to their alma maters. The top ten contributors, both in financial and non-financial categories, will be honoured at a special event scheduled for October 31.

The main motto of this event is to reach ten lakh alumni.At present Chancellor Connects Alumni programme has around 1.8 lakh alumni and also have targeted to reach Rs 100 crore by financial contribution. By October 15 the alumni should submit data on the official website.

During an interaction with all the State university officials, eminent academicians and those dealing with alumni affairs in educational institutions at Raj Bhavan Community Hall on Monday, she said it was always her dream to see higher education in the State of Telangana become top of the country. She said she wants Telangana students not to be routine students but should excel in all academic activities and for that proper facilities are required.

She said there are alumni associations in all colleges but that force and concern is not as much as it is needed, maximum reach is needed but it is not happening due to lack of coordination.

With the introduction of Chancellor Connects Alumni, a platform for communication, connection, and coordination would be available and cooperation among alumni, academic leaders, and educational institutions could be created. This programme can be a role model for the rest of the States, she said. The Governor emphasised that through Chancellor Connects Alumni, individuals can contribute to universities or colleges in their hometowns, even if they haven’t personally studied in those institutions. This initiative aims to empower alumni to have a meaningful impact on their local educational institutions. The commitment of Raj Bhavan is to provide clarity, foster connections, and ensure that every alumni contribution is effectively directed towards relevant projects. This endeavour aims to maximise the impact of alumni contributions, whether in the form of time, expertise, or financial support she added.

Describing how alumni’s support has helped to strengthen the education system, senior professors of Osmania University, said that the support of our alumni helped us to improve the infrastructure and also helped in strengthening the digital education and also in other fields.