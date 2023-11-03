Chandrababu to be discharged from AIG hospital, to undergo eye tests in LV Prasad hospital

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu will be discharged today from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospital in Gachibowli of Hyderabad. The discharge is scheduled for 12 noon. There is a possibility that he will then proceed to the LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where a decision on the surgery for his cataract problem may be made.



TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was admitted to AIG Hospital on Thursday for medical examination. A team of medical experts from various departments, including cardiology, pulmonology, and dermatology, conducted tests under the supervision of Dr. K. Rajesh, a gastroenterology specialist at AIG. These tests reportedly included blood and urine tests, ECG, 2D echo, liver and kidney function tests, allergy screening, and others.



It may be recalled that Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday after after being granted bail over medical reasons. Naidu was released from the Rajamahendravaram Jail on October 31 after 53 days of judicial custody in the case of alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation.