Chandrayaan-3 landing site recreated at OU exhibition

Hyderabad: The Osmania University, in collaboration with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO Outreach Facility, organised the ‘Space on Wheels’ exhibition at the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, OU College of Engineering, on Thursday.

The exhibition is aimed at raising awareness and sparking interest in space technology among students, encouraging them to explore space science and gain insights into ISRO’s groundbreaking activities. The initiative underscored the importance of making science and technology accessible to the public.

The event attracted around 1,000 participants, including students and faculty from both government and private colleges. A 3D model of the moon, showcasing the Chandrayaan-3 landing site (Shivashakti Point), was a highlight for students and visitors. Additionally, models of launch vehicles such as the GSLV MK-III, PSLV, ASLV, SLV-3, RLVTD, and satellites like Ocean Sat, RISAT, and Chandrayaan-1 and 2 were displayed.

Professor P Naveen Kumar, Professor of ECE, emphasised that the exhibition provided a rare opportunity for students to engage with physical models of ISRO missions, enhancing their understanding of space science.

The event featured a slogan competition on ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission, and three winners received prizes. Posters and panels related to outreach activities, remote sensing applications, Chandrayaan, and Mangalyaan were exhibited, enriching the experience for all attendees, said a senior OU officer.