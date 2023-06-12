Change of TS BJP chief is only propaganda: Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP senior leader Vijayashanti, on Sunday, dismissed concerted efforts of some targeting the BJP, with leaks to media that there will be a change of State BJP chief.

In a statement on Sunday, she said the saffron party does not have the culture leakages.

Vijayashanthi reiterated that BJP national secretary and the party in charge for Telangana affairs; Tarun Chugh made it clear that there would not be any change in the State president till the completion of the general elections.

“To date, it is the offcial stand of the BJP party. Spinning stories and creating apprehensions based on the meetings of some leaders does not reflect the party’s official stand,” she added. Further, such propaganda will not impact the party, party care and leaders, and people,” she pointed out.

Credible information on the party affairs will be announced only by the party’s official representatives and no others and asked to end the baseless narratives.

BJP leader and former MP Jitender Reddy said that BRS and Congress alliance in the coming elections is a certainty.