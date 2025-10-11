Chartered accountant Shesh Kondapalli launches facility for senior citizens

Hyderabad: Noted Chartered Accountant Shesh Kondapalli has taken a significant initiative for the wellbeing of senior citizens in the city. He has launched ‘Amrita Senior Living’, aiming to provide a facility where elderly residents can lead a happy and fulfilling life.

“Hassle-free living, freedom from domestic chores, support from qualified and trained staff, access to doctors, physiotherapists, and nutritionists, a balanced diet, group yoga, celebrations, games, music, security, and a full range of activities and programmes for seniors are the main features of our senior living system,” asserted the CEO of ‘Amrita Senior Living’. “The happiness of senior citizens is an important indicator of societal progress, and the senior living sector plays a key role in promoting it.”

He also noted that the government should consider introducing clear guidelines and a regulatory framework for this sector, along with incentives such as GST exemptions on services provided to the elderly, other tax benefits, interest subsidies for constructing senior living facilities, banking support, stamp duty reductions, and tax relief for expenses incurred by children for their elderly parents.

“Offering such incentives will encourage the development of quality senior living facilities across the country, ensuring a better future for our elderly population,” he added.