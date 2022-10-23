Cheddi gang in Hyderabad again!

Shadnagar: Panic gripped the residents of Shadnagar, Rangareddy after the movements of the notorious Cheddi gang were spotted in the area. According to the sources, the movements of Cheddi gang members were spotted at a house in My Home venture on Parigi road. The visuals were recorded on the surveillance cameras installed on the premises.



In the CCTV footage, four members were seen roaming in the venture with weapons. The fear-gripped residents immediately filed a complaint at the police station. The police reached the spot and scrutinising the CCTV footage.