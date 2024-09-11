Chennai water board officers visit HMWSSB

Hyderabad: Eight officials of the Chennai water board of Tamil Nadu visited the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) office on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the team came to study the services provided by the water board to the people of Hyderabad, such as fresh water supply, methods adopted in sewage management, technology utilisation, and revenue aspects.

Praveen Kumar, director of revenue, ENC, explained the services provided by the water board and the reforms undertaken to the Chennai team through a power point presentation. The functioning of various machines, such as drinking water, sewage management, which use modern technology and equipment, jetting machines, and sewer crack machines, provided by the water board up to ORR along with Hyderabad city was explained. The performance of digital monitoring, the Annual Maintenance System (AMS), Safety Protocol Teams (SPT), and apps developed by the water board brought in by the IT department was also highlighted.

The measures being taken for the safety of the workers, the annual safety parties organised to make them aware of these, the methods adopted according to the standard operating procedure, the equipment provided to the workers during work, and the insurance facility arranged for their protection were also explained.