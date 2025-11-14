Chevella MP Vishweshwar Reddy undergoes major surgery

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Konda Viswheshwar Reddy, who underwent a major surgery and was discharged on Thursday, thanked Prime Minister Modi, “himself called me and enquired about my recovery, and he advised me to STRICTLY follow the doctor's advise. My gratitude to Prime Minister Modi ji.”

Sharing the details on ‘X’, he also thanked thousands of well-wishers for their prayers and their good wishes. Reddy said, “It was actually a major procedure, an open heart valve replacement. It involved stopping the heart, putting me on a heart-lung machine, cutting away the old valve, replacing it with a new one, and restarting the heart. “Yet I had 100% faith in the doctors and the miracles of technology,” he added.