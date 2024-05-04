Chief secretary holds meet on bettering EoDB rankings

Hyderabad: State chief secretary Santhi Kumari exhorted the officials to strive to repeat the success achieved by the state earlier in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings and retain the top achiever status this year.

The chief secretary held a meeting with senior officials and took stock of the reforms initiated by various departments under EoDB. She directed the departments to complete all the compliances envisaged under EoDB by the end of July. All the GOs/circulars/notifications should be issued in a time bound manner, she said. Officials were also told to be ready with necessary inputs for the legislative changes which need to be taken up to comply with implementation of reforms relating to ease of doing business.

During the meeting, a power point presentation was made and the departments were sensitised about the number of reforms that have to be initiated this year. A total of 287 reforms were to be taken up this year, of which 39 are new reforms, 60 were modified while the remaining 188 have been retained.

Santhi Kumari directed the officials to expedite online system development. “The online dashboard and service information should also be updated. Feedback from the users should be obtained on a regular basis for further improving the service delivery mechanism. Departments should conduct meetings with the stakeholders at the district level to create awareness,” she added.

Special chief secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary (Labour) Rani Kumudini, principal secretary (Environment, Forests, Science and Technology) Vani Prasad, principal secretary (Revenue) Navin Mittal, principal secretary (Home) Jitender, principal secretary (MA & UD) Danakishore, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, principal secretary (Panchayat Raj) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Transport commissioner Buddha Prakash Jyothi, HMWSSB MD Sudershan Reddy, CDMA Divya, commissioner (Panchayat Raj) Anitha Ramachandran and other officials attended the meeting.