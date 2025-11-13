Child loses eye in stray dogs attack

Shadnagar: A pack of street dogs attacked a three-year-old boy and severely injured his left eye. The incident took place in the Farooqnagar mandal of Shadnagar constituency on Wednesday.

According to sources, Ritvik, the three-year-old son of Janardhan and Jyothi, resident Nagulapalli village of Farooqnagar mandal, was playing outside his home. Suddenly, street dogs attacked him and caused serious injuries. Hearing the boy’s screams, several locals rushed to the spot and chased the dogs away.

During the attack, the dogs bit the boy’s left eye. His family members immediately shifted him to the local government hospital. As his condition was critical, he was rushed to Sarojini Eye Hospital in Hyderabad. After performing surgery, doctors revealed that the boy had lost vision in his left eye due to the severe injury. His parents broke down in grief.

Villagers alleged that packs of street dogs roam around the village, creating fear and panic. They complained that such incidents occur frequently and accused the authorities of negligence in controlling the stray dog menace. Many expressed anger, demanding that officials take immediate action to prevent such incidents from happening again.