Child Rights Commission directs urgent probe into DPS Nacharam ragging complaint

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has formally directed the District Collector of Hyderabad to investigate a complaint of ragging involving a child at Delhi Public School (DPS), Nacharam. The directive was issued on Thursday via an official letter by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Registrar of the Commission.

According to the communication, the NCPCR received a complaint alleging ragging of a student within the premises of DPS Nacharam. In response, the Commission invoked its mandate under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, and requested the District Collector to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The letter emphasises the urgency of the issue and calls for an Action Taken Report (ATR) to be submitted within 15 days.

Officials from the District Collector’s office have acknowledged receipt of the letter and are expected to initiate the investigation in coordination with school authorities and local law enforcement. Further details regarding the nature of the complaint remain confidential, in accordance with child protection norms. This development comes amid growing public concern over student safety and the need for robust grievance redressal mechanisms in schools. The NCPCR has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and ensuring that educational environments remain free from harassment and abuse.