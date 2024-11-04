Live
- Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Provides Update on His Health After Foot Injury
- YSRCP leaders vow to make Jagan CM again
- Over 500 caught for tipsy driving in Cyberabad limits
- Children vandalise Gandhi statue with firecrackers
- Bandi Sanjay resents paddy procurement delay
- Cong holds preparatory meeting for upcoming caste census meet
- Narayana asks officials to ensure prompt implementation of govt programmes
- Caste Census: CM tells officials to constitute ‘dedicated commission’
- 12 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack
- Experts flag data privacy concerns after IAF, Uber sign pact
Just In
Children vandalise Gandhi statue with firecrackers
Highlights
In an awful act, four children burst crackers on the face of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the Diwali festival in Bowenpally.
Hyderabad: In an awful act, four children burst crackers on the face of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the Diwali festival in Bowenpally.
According to the police, the children did the act of vandalism/desecration of the statue just for fun. Among the four children aged between 15 and 16, two dropped out of school in their 6th and 7th classes, and the other two have been studying.
The police said that they were going to issue a notice, and they were taking legal opinion on filing a First Information Report (FIR) on the children who are presently under police custody.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS