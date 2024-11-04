Children vandalise Gandhi statue with firecrackers

Hyderabad: In an awful act, four children burst crackers on the face of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the Diwali festival in Bowenpally.

According to the police, the children did the act of vandalism/desecration of the statue just for fun. Among the four children aged between 15 and 16, two dropped out of school in their 6th and 7th classes, and the other two have been studying.

The police said that they were going to issue a notice, and they were taking legal opinion on filing a First Information Report (FIR) on the children who are presently under police custody.