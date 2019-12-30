Chilukanagar: Bannala Praveen launches 2020 calender
Highlights
Division TRS president Bannala Praveen inaugurated the 2020 calendar under the direction of JCPC Ministry Church on Sunday.
Chilukanagar: Division TRS president Bannala Praveen inaugurated the 2020 calendar under the direction of JCPC Ministry Church on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Bannala said that Telangana is developing very quick under the leadership of KCR.
Paster Anand, Kondal Reddy, Pitla Naresh, Venkatesh, Mahendar, Dr Raju, Usham Anjali and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...