Chilukanagar: Bannala Praveen launches 2020 calender

Chilukanagar: Division TRS president Bannala Praveen inaugurated the 2020 calendar under the direction of JCPC Ministry Church on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Bannala said that Telangana is developing very quick under the leadership of KCR.

Paster Anand, Kondal Reddy, Pitla Naresh, Venkatesh, Mahendar, Dr Raju, Usham Anjali and others were present.