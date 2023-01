Chinna Jeeyar Swamy conferred with Padma Bhushan

Rangareddy: Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and Kamlesh D Patel have been awarded Padma Bhushan for spiritualism. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy is also known as Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami.

He is known for his spiritual discourses on Sri Vaishnavism. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy is the designer and planner of the Statue of Equality, a statue dedicated to Ramanuja in Muchintal in Rangareddy district.

He has also guided the Telangana government in the renovation of the Yadadri Temple.