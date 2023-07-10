Choose Vaktha for transformation & confidence to face large crowds

Hyderabad: The participants in the 116th batch of Vaktha, a public speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skill on Sunday expressed that two days programme had helped them to overcome stage fear and build self-confidence to face the larger crowd

While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they said the training experience was very informative and they themselves found a transformation in them from a commoner to an orator after attending a two-day training session and also thanked the faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy who helped them to overcome fear to face the crowd and boost their morale.

A participant from Siddipet, Ch Shekar Goud said, “This two days training programme has helped him to grasp many techniques of skill development and could communicate with other participants and learned many things from them. With the help of this training, it has helped to develop my personality and, in the future, I will try to motivate others in my society.”

K Mani Sanjay from Jagtial said, “ Before joining the programme, I was in a dilemma that in two days would I be able to learn but after participating in the programme, in just two days I gained confidence to face the larger crowd and the experience during the last two days was very informative.”

Dr G Jagan Reddy from Hyderabad, another participant, said, “This training programme is perfect for everyone let it be students, teachers or leader, the effort put in by Vaktha team was commendable.

Today I am able to speak a few words all because of this training, these two days of training have helped me to face my fear and also build my confidence.”

The 117 batch of Vaktha will be held on August 12 and 13. For information, interested persons may contact -9704830484.