Citizens’ body raises pitch for elevated corridor till Kompally

Hyderabad: To ensure hassle-free travel, residents of northern Hyderabad are urging the State and Central governments to construct a continuous elevated corridor from Dairy Farm Road to Kompally. This proposed extension would connect to the planned corridor from Paradise to Dairy Farm Road.

In this regard, a group of citizens formed the ‘Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi’ on Sunday and submitted a written representation to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging them to extend the elevated corridor project to Kompally.

Members of the Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi pointed out that this project marks a significant step towards mitigating traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity in the region. The current plan includes constructing flyovers at Suchitra, High Tension Road, and Dulapally X Road, while the remaining section is being developed into a six-lane road with narrow service roads.

The construction of flyovers is progressing in bits and pieces, but this may lead to heavy traffic flow in these stretches and will not provide a cohesive solution to the existing traffic problems that locals and commuters have been facing for a decade. Extending the corridor to Kompally would offer a permanent solution to these traffic issues.

Sampath Reddy, a retired superintendent engineer of the Telangana government and a member of the Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi, said, “Commuters in these stretches are facing severe difficulties, especially in terms of parking, even for two-wheelers, and this situation could worsen. It would be better if highway authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the narrow service roads along this stretch. Unfortunately, the current development plan does not even meet the present demands to address the escalating traffic and parking issues.”

“It would be better if the elevated corridor were extended to Kompally, leaving the existing roads as service roads.

This approach would alleviate severe congestion and align with the vision of creating infrastructure that supports growth,” he added.