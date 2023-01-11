City CP chairs meeting for 2023 action plan

Hyderabad: As a part of action plan for the year 2023, the Hyderabad City Police contemplates to advance the bold vision to enhance the safety and security in the state capital Hyderabad.

City police commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday held a meeting with all L&O, traffic, taskforce, H-NEW DCsP and other wings. They presented their respective plan of actions along with pre-set timelines to achieve the set targets.

In the meeting, they discussed general issues like crime prevention and detection, pendency clearances, enhancing visible policing- the meeting quickly expanded its focus to address a wider range of interconnected challenges affecting all citizens, from drug abuse to cybercrime and women safety to effective surveillance.

In this year, the cybercrime wing of HCP is all set to improve capacity building, instate cybercrime investigative support center, hand holding PS staff to tackle cyber crimes investigation. Formal approvals for procuring latest software's gadgets were also accorded during the meeting.

Office digitalisation and automation, effective leverage of social media to drive campaigns, timely disposal of applications, city police reorganisation, traffic management, improve CCTVs network and coverage and other aspects were discussed in the meeting.

The Commissioner has instructed all zonal DCPs to launch ADCs in all colleges within a month and schools by the end of this year. The Action plan proposes several goals and initiatives - to be advanced through additional funding, police infra upgradations, and enhancing internal operations.

With different religious festivals, processions coinciding on the same dates, focus has been extended to strengthen community relations, reorganising peace committees with proactive youth on board.

Drug manufacturing units, monitoring the precursor chemicals, invoking PD act on erring offenders, deportation of foreigners are the key strategic strides that H-NEW will take-up in this year.