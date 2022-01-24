City Sharia panel flays Karnataka curbs on Muslim girls

Hyderabad: The Sharia Committee for Women of Hyderabad and Muslim Girls Association have condemned the decision of Karnataka government to not allow Muslim girls to write exams wearing burqa. They made it clear that it was nothing but violation of fundamental rights of Muslim minorities. Association president Dr Asma Zehra and representatives Dr Nayyar Feroza, Tehniyath Athar, Bushra Nadeem, Asma Jabeen, Zara Khan and Dr Sabera Aijaz while speaking to the media alleged that the Karnataka government's steps were aimed at depriving Muslim girls of education.

They made it clear that India was a secular country;there was no scope for such restrictions and sanctions on Muslim girls. "The Constitution has given equal rights to all citizens to freely practice, preach and propagate their religion and religious practices. The activists alleged that the Karnataka BJP government was trying to create communal and provocative environment in the State with the help of Hindu organisations. "The Karnataka government was forcing Muslims to do 'surya namaskar' and yoga in educational institutions. They demanded Karnataka to take steps to prevent such forceful acts.

The activists urged the National Commission for Women, civil rights activists and lawyers to raise their voice against such draconian hateful acts. They urged Muslim girls to fight for their rights in a democratic manner.