City T-Square with myriad activity set to wow citizens soon: Minister

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam Times Square, which is coming up in the city—on the lines of New York Times Square—will be a hub of activity round the clock with an amphitheatre and open restaurants.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday reviewed the designs for the iconic Times Square planned by the government at the Raidurgam junction. At the meeting in the Secretariat, multiple firms presented design concepts for the project, following the tender announcement already issued.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that the T Square should be designed to attract visitors constantly, similar to NYT Square. He suggested the area should be illuminated with large electronic displays and vibrant digital advertisements. He stressed the need for space to offer a mix of business, entertainment, and tourism, creating a lively experience for visitors.

The Minister proposed cultural performances and live musical events to enhance the atmosphere. He recommended setting up amphitheatres and open restaurants round the clock to cater to tourists and locals alike. He suggested the inclusion of themed shopping malls to add more attraction to the destination.

The meeting was attended by TGISC managing director Vishnuvardhan Reddy and chief engineer K Shyam Sundar, along with officials.