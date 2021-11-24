City to host International meet on QCCs

Hyderabad: Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), a platform that brings out and recognises the best concepts and practices to address the prolonged problems of Small, Medium and Large Industries in the Public and Private sectors, is hosting an international event here from November 24 to 27. The International Convention on Quality Control Circles will be held at Novotel and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) from Wednesday.

CH Balakrishna Rao, Chairman Hyderabad Chapter on Tuesday said, "QCFI invites the best concepts that solve industry problems and trains manpower in self-development to enhance their problem-solving capability, planning, and analytical skills of public and private sector organisations. The Quality Concept teams in the organisations that have solved their problems make a presentation to the management and selected teams, further would be shared with the Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC). The case study presentations are evaluated by judges and if they become eligible, they are nominated to the National Convention on Quality Concepts." The International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) is an event that showcases the best practices and concepts from 34 chapters of India and about 15 countries would give a presentation on their case studies that finds solutions for different problems in the different sectors. In this convention, about 800 case studies would be presented in both virtual and physical mode. Around 1,500 delegates are expected to participate physically and around 2,000 virtually. The inaugural session starts on November 24 from 5 PM to 8 PM, case study presentation would be on November 25 from 9 AM to 6 PM, Award Distribution and Industrial visits are scheduled for the next two days. DK Srivastava, Executive director, SJ Kalokhe, President of the QCFI were among in the press conference.