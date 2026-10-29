Civil Supplies dept cracks the whip against rogue rice millers, traders

Hyderabad: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department issued strict directives to rice millers and wholesale traders to prevent unjustified price hikes and hoarding, stressing the need to maintain price stability and ensure an uninterrupted supply of rice to consumers.

Acting on instructions from Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, the department convened a meeting at Civil Supply Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Director of Civil Supplies GV Shyam Prasad Lal chaired the meeting, which was attended by prominent rice millers and wholesale traders from Miryalaguda, Nizamabad, and Nalgonda.

During the meeting, officials instructed millers and traders not to resort to abnormal increases in rice prices. They pointed out that rice stocks currently available in the market belonged to the previous agricultural season and warned that any attempt to create artificial scarcity or engage in illegal hoarding would invite stringent legal action under applicable laws.

The department emphasised that maintaining stable prices for essential food commodities was a priority and that consumers should not face an unnecessary financial burden due to unfair trading practices.

Officials sought the cooperation of rice millers and wholesale traders in implementing public welfare measures aimed at stabilising market prices. They stated that, if required, the state government could establish special distribution counters to make rice available to consumers at affordable rates. Traders were instructed to extend full cooperation to such initiatives and ensure smooth supply arrangements.

The Civil Supplies Department affirmed that it would continue monitoring market conditions and take appropriate regulatory action to prevent artificial shortages and price spikes, reiterating its commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring essential food commodities remain available at reasonable prices across Telangana.