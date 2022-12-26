Clarification

Hyderabad: With reference to the report 'Glare on Fish Deputations in Treasuries and Accounts Department' published in these columns on November 11, 2022, Deputy Director M S Suresh Kumar has clarified that the allegations leveled against him were false and baseless.

The Hans India had published the report based on some written information it had obtained from sources in the State Treasury and Accounts department in good faith. However, it was later found that the sources had given false information and had misled the paper.

The fact is that there were no complaints against Suresh Kumar, nor did he face any disciplinary action. He was transferred to the Treasury and Accounts department from the Office of Commissioner of Police on June 14, 2018. Suresh Kumar had an impeccable service of working with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for nearly nine years and the DTA office for nine years in two spells. He is also known for developing the IFMS portal which is an online mode used for faster disposal of files to bring in greater transparency in dealing with the Budget Authorisation System.

It was an inadvertent mistake and The Hans India regrets the same.