Cleaning machines worth 2 cr left to decay

Charminar: It has been more than a year since the GHMC imported the heavy-duty machinery worth Rs 2 crore to clean the tiles around Charminar, as part of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP). While the authorities remain boastful of the early morning cleanup drive with less sophisticated machinery and traditional methods, these high-end machinery appears to be left for decay in the Sardar mahal.



Now it remains no secret as several problems continue to hinder the planned CCP project or the proposed beautification of Charminar. From installing of hydraulic bollards to implementation of 50-meter no-hawker zone surrounding Charminar structure and to the clean-up of the tiles with hi-tech machinery, the implementation of CPP has suffered hurdles and still remains a distant dream.

Tarpaulin covers torn off

While visiting the Sardar Mahal, erstwhile zonal office, one can see that a high-end cleaning system is kept aside, wrapped in a cover, close to the commissioner's chamber. Subjected to harsh climate during the past one year, the tarpaulin cover used for covering these heavy duty machines has been damaged and torn, making visible the slowly decaying machines and their parts.

Ironically, for the past few weeks during the pre-dawn hours, a team of more than 100 members including special sanitation team was seen cleaning the CPP tiles in surroundings of Charminar, but with smaller and less sophisticated machines. These works, the GHMC officials have claimed, are being taken up for cleaning the surroundings of Charminar by using water and other cleaning equipment etc.

Parking issue led to their disuse

According to official sources, these machines are kept unused in Sardar Mahal for almost a year. "After these machines were imported there started an issue of parking. After several requests from higher officials to the Government Nizamia General Hospital, the hospital agreed to provide space, but still the proposed parking space was kept pending for construction of shade, and the machines, meanwhile, continue to remain unused and left at Sardar Mahal," they said.

The machines are made by Kärcher (Shanghai) Cleaning Systems Co, Ltd. The battery-powered machine has a storage capacity of 200 litres and do scrubbing, sweeping, cleaning etc.