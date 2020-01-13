Clothes distributed at old age home in Allwyn Colony division

Allwyn Colony: Serilingampally MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi and local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Monday distributed clothes to the inmates of Rajeswari Old Age Home in Allwyn Colony division on the eve of Sankranti festival. They were the chief guests at the event. The legislator and the corporator conveyed the festival greeting to inmates.

Among those present on the occasion were TRS party division president Jilla Ganesh, BC Cell president Rajesh Chandra, youth wing president Sudheer Reddy, Ward Members Chinnolla Srinivas, Kashinath Yadav, Area Committee Members Ramulu Goud, party leaders Shivraj Goud, Samad, Katke Ravi, Siddayya, Narsimlu and Devender.