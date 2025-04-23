CM applauds Civils toppers from Rajiv Abhayahastam scheme

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the seven candidates who received financial assistance under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam scheme and successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness, stating that it is a matter of great pride that seven beneficiaries of the scheme were selected for the prestigious Civil Services in the very first year of its launch by the State.He also extended his congratulations to all the successful candidates from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of the country.

The Chief Minister said, “I wish them all the very best and hope to see them play a pivotal role in the service of the nation and in nation-building.” He reaffirmed the #Telangana Government’s deep commitment to supporting and empowering youth in realising their dreams and aspirations.

The candidates who received financial assistance under the scheme and cleared the examination are: Ettaboyina Sai Shivani, Hari Prasad Potharaju, Preethi Raparthi, Nagaraja Naik Banothu, Suryateja Thogaru, Anjaneyulu Gokamalla, and Ramtenki Sudhaker.