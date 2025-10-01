CM felicitates cricketer Tilak Varma

Hyderabad: Young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

Tilak Varma played a crucial role in India’s victory over Pakistan in the final match of the Asia Cup-2025.

CM Revanth Reddy felicitated Tilak Varma and applauded his key role in defeating Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals.

The cricketer also presented a cricket bat to the Chief Minister.

Minister Vakiti Srihari, SATS Chairman Shivsena Reddy, SATS MD Sonibala Devi, CM Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Khairatabad DCC President Rohin Reddy, and others are also present.