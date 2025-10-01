  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CM felicitates cricketer Tilak Varma

CM felicitates cricketer Tilak Varma
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.Tilak Varma played a crucial role in...

Hyderabad: Young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

Tilak Varma played a crucial role in India’s victory over Pakistan in the final match of the Asia Cup-2025.

CM Revanth Reddy felicitated Tilak Varma and applauded his key role in defeating Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals.

The cricketer also presented a cricket bat to the Chief Minister.

Minister Vakiti Srihari, SATS Chairman Shivsena Reddy, SATS MD Sonibala Devi, CM Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Khairatabad DCC President Rohin Reddy, and others are also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick