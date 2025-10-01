Live
- Min Yadav launches free health camp for municipal workers
- The unsung force behind Brahmotsavams
- Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess
- Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna
- Bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore: SC directs training for Delhi judges over serious lapses
- Rape case: Prajwal challenges conviction in HC
- Govt asks e-commerce firms: Why prices went up despite GST cuts ?
- 1,71,418 suicides in India in 2023
- GST adjustments benefit fisheries sector
- Rashtraneeti: Delhi students to learn about RSS, freedom fighters
CM felicitates cricketer Tilak Varma
Highlights
Hyderabad: Young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.Tilak Varma played a crucial role in...
Hyderabad: Young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.
Tilak Varma played a crucial role in India’s victory over Pakistan in the final match of the Asia Cup-2025.
CM Revanth Reddy felicitated Tilak Varma and applauded his key role in defeating Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals.
The cricketer also presented a cricket bat to the Chief Minister.
Minister Vakiti Srihari, SATS Chairman Shivsena Reddy, SATS MD Sonibala Devi, CM Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Khairatabad DCC President Rohin Reddy, and others are also present.
Next Story