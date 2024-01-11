Live
Just In
CM hosts dinner for foreign delegates
Representatives of America, Iran, Turkey, UAE, UK, Japan, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, France and Finland attends the event
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hosted dinner for representatives of 13 countries at Qutub Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. Representatives of America, Iran, Turkey, UAE, UK, Japan, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, France and Finland attended the event.
The CM accorded a warm welcome to the delegates and explained to them the Telangana Government’s most important programmes. He said that the government is committed to the welfare and upliftment of all sections under Abhaya Hastam. Transparency and equality are being given top priority by the government by keeping in view the aspirations of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inspiration of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Chief Minister said that the government is making efforts to promote Telangana as the best welfare state in the country by implementing Six Guarantees. The government also gave equal priority to development and committed to the welfare of the youth and industrial growth.
CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the respective countries to come forward to invest in Telangana by exploring the opportunities extended by the government. The government will maintain cordial relations with all countries , the CM said. He appealed to the countries to make appropriate suggestions for the industrial development of the state.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha, Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Jayesh Ranjan, Hyderabad Regional Passport Officer Snehaja and other officials participated in the programme.