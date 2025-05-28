CM instructs officials to be on high alert

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the concerned officials to be vigilant and take necessary measures to prevent damages due to incessant rains in Hyderabad and several districts in the state.

The officials have been asked to take appropriate precautions as per the IMD forecast of heavy rains. The CM ordered that officials of all departments – GHMC, Police, HYDRA, Traffic and Electricity departments to be available round the clock and work in coordination. The civic authorities are instructed to address water logging on the roads, traffic jams and power outages on a war footing. Alternative measures should be taken to prevent low-lying areas from getting flooded and people from being inconvenienced.

Appealing to people to be vigilant in the areas which are receiving heavy rains, the CM instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to review flood in heavy rain hit districts including Greater Hyderabad regularly.