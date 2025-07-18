CM is spying on BRS leaders, alleges Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was spying on the BRS leaders with the help of Intelligence wing, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the CM was tapping the phones of BRS leaders and journalists every day. The BRS leader sought apology from the chief minister for his comments against party’s working president KT Rama Rao.

Harish Rao made these comments in an informal interaction (chit chat) with the media at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy was tapping the phones of BRS leaders every day. “They are putting intelligence people behind us and moving them everywhere. They are spying on us. All our phones are being tapped. Are the phones of journalists being tapped? How do you know when journalists are talking to me? We have nothing to worry about it,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader strongly condemned the ‘rubbish comments’ made by the ‘rubbish Chief Minister’ Revanth Reddy on KTR. “Everyone next to the Chief Minister in Delhi is a garbage batch. Actually, pollution is high in Delhi. Pollution has increased even more with Revanth Reddy’s rubbish comments in Delhi. Revanth Reddy was found naked on Banakacherla. Revanth Reddy puts all the rubbish in the market in front of the media to cover up his dark dealings,” said Harish Rao, recalling how Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rammohan Naidu said that the Banakacharla project was on the agenda whereas Revanth Reddy was saying it did not come to the discussion.

On the allegations of death of KTR’s friend, Harish Rao said, “If someone dies in Dubai, how it matters to KTR? If there is proof in the allegations made against KTR, show it or else publicly apologize to KTR.”