CM KCR lays the foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday laid the foundation stone for the prestigious Airport Express Metro.



The project, which will be 31 kilometres long, will connect the IT hub at Mindspace Junction and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

It will be taken up at an expenditure of Rs 6,250 crore as a State government-owned project.

There is a dedicated Metro Rail Right of Way (RoW) in the ORR and the Airport Express Metro Corridor will be taken to RGIA through this dedicated RoW of ORR.

The Airport Express Metro Corridor will take off from Raidurg Metro terminal station at Mindspace Junction, pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda road and touch Nanakramguda junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others participated in the programme.