CM KCR preps Ministers to showcase govt progress

Hyderabad: Showcase your achievements and various developmental activities taken up by the State Government since it came to power for the second time in 2019 in the Assembly during the monsoon session with proper data was the instruction given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the ministers on Friday.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has already initiated a debate on the promotion of IT and industries.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Forest and Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Tourism Minister K Srinivas Goud, Welfare Minister K Eshwar, ST Welfare and Women Development Minister Satyavathi Rathod, and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao will be making statements on the various developmental activities taken up by their departments.

KCR will speak at length on Irrigation, Dalit Bandhu, Inter-State water disputes, financial crisis and the government's struggle to achieve the revenue targets during the corona pandemic.

He told the ministers to give reply to all issues raised by the Opposition and added that he would make the conclusive remarks.

This means that the leftover sitting of two days on monsoon session will be utilised for presenting the progress card of the government in the last two- and-a half years.

Apart from the official data compiled by the officials, the ministers would also rely on the positive comments made by NITI Aayog, RBI and some international organisations to prove the point that the State was on a path of progress.