CM KCR to atttend meet on vacant posts in all departments today

Hyderabad: Ahead of State Cabinet meeting on July 13, the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, has called for an emergency meeting on Sunday with the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all departments to finalise the number of vacant posts in each wing. The finalised list of vacancies would be submitted to the Chief Minister who would seek the State cabinet approval before issuing job notification.

The government already announced to fill up 50,000 vacancies through direct recruitment. State Secretary to Finance K Ramakrishna Rao would hold the meeting with top officials of all departments. The officials have been asked to furnish the details of vacant posts in every department in the meeting. The vacancies have been identified in 23 wings including Police, Education, all Welfare departments, Industries, Irrigation, Legislature, Revenue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Transportation, Roads and Buildings etc.