CM KCR to make most of Delhi visit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be going to New Delhi on Sunday. He will be staying there for about a week.

He is scheduled to undergo some medical check-up. During his stay, KCR is also expected to meet a few Union Ministers to discuss issues like paddy procurement and SC categorisation and the demand for enhancement of ST reservation.

KCR wants to meet Union Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal on the paddy procurement as the ministers' delegation has already met the Union Minister twice. But Goyal turned down their demand. Following this, the TRS MPs had registered their protest against the Centre's indifference towards the procurement of paddy from Telangana. The MPs also raised the demand for one nation one procurement policy.

Sources said that depending upon the Centre's response to KCR's plea, the TRS will work out strategies to intensify the stir on paddy procurement after Ugadi.

KCR will also meet other Union Ministers and apprise them of the status of pending categorization of SC reservation and the increase of ST quota in education and employment in the Telangana state.

As the Parliament session is on, the Chief Minister will have the opportunity to meet many Union Ministers during his stay in Delhi. Officials said he would even try to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.