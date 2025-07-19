CM, Ministers delivering people’s governance, says Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy asserted here on Friday that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and ministers were delivering people’s governance, whereas KCR’s 10 years were farmhouse governance.

Addressing the press at Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy said the CM and ministers were visiting Delhi to bring funds for Telangana, unlike KCR, who never met the central government. The BRS leaders appear nervous and paranoid. “We don’t need to spy on them, if we want to counter them, we’ll do it politically. KCR is scared to face Revanth Reddy directly, that’s why he avoids attending the Assembly. Harish Rao is acting like a big actor, while Uttam Kumar Reddy is a true fighter, a former fighter pilot”, he remarked.

He stated that the BRS leaders question why Revanth doesn’t say ‘Jai Telangana’, but they removed “Telangana” from their own party name (TRS to BRS). “Answer that first,” he demanded.

“People are aware of what happened during KCR’s 10 years as CM. He stayed away from the Secretariat and public and never engaged with the Centre. After losing power, the BRS leaders are in shock because they lost their luxuries”, he said.

Reddy said the CM and ministers are working to secure central funds. “That’s their duty as elected leaders. The BRS leaders were resting in farmhouses while we’re fulfilling responsibilities the people entrusted to us”, he said.

He told the BRS leaders: “During your rule, people didn’t even know where the Secretariat was. KCR and his family kept meeting Jagan and Lokesh secretly while in power, even under BJP direction in farmhouses”.

The senior Congress leader advised KTR: “Don’t demand answers from Revanth about ‘Jai Telangana’ when your party dropped ‘Telangana’ from its own name”. He described Harish Rao as a good actor. But Uttam isn’t one; he’s a real fighter.

He said KCR was a TDP MLA three times, even a minister and Deputy Speaker before Revanth even joined politics.”So who really is the student of Chandrababu? KCR or Revanth? Stop calling Revanth a follower of Chandrababu when your own father served in his Cabinet. Congress runs people-centric governance; KCR only did farmhouse politics”, he said.