CM Revanth, ‘che chor’ milking cos, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had formed a team of six members to blackmail companies, and the team was indulged in land grabbing in the State.

The BRS leader made these comments while talking to the reporters during the Rythu Deeksha at Shahbad in the Chevella Assembly constituency on Friday. Rama Rao alleged that the six-member gang included Tirupathi Reddy, Kondal Reddy, Vem Narender Reddy, Rohin Reddy, Fahim Qureshi, and AV Reddy. “Ali Baba and a half-dozen gang of thieves are roaming in Telangana. This gang is threatening and blackmailing companies to collect money. Along with encroachments, they are also involved in land deals,” said Rama Rao.

KTR alleged that the Congress unnecessarily brings up many issues to divert their collections, blackmail, and land deals. Replying to a question, KTR said that Revanth Reddy, who praised Hedgewar, is the real RSS man. “Revanth Reddy has worked in ABVP and RSS printing press. Asaduddin Owaisi had previously said that the shorts he wore were khaki shorts,” recalled KTR.

The BRS working president said that people would reject the Congress party in Delhi too. Congress will try to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Revanth Reddy has lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal, who was with the Congress until recently. “Revanth Reddy is an opportunist and a fraud,” alleged KTR.