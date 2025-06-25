CM Revanth pulls up in-charge Ministers for neglecting allotted districts

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the way district in-charge Ministers neglected the districts allotted to them. He directed them to increase their focus towards ensuring victory in the upcoming local body polls. He warned that those who do not work for the party will be removed from their responsibilities, before the elections.

During the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, presided over by PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and in presence of AICC incharge Meenakshi Natarajan held in Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he urged the Minister in-charge of composite districts to pay the much needed attention. He held that the responsibility of local body elections lies with the ministers in charge of each district. While emphasising that the required funds and responsibilities were with the Ministers, he also ordered filling up nominated posts in their respective districts immediately. He asked the leaders to play an active role in building the party and party workers to work at the field level. “‘If you work for the development of the party, the posts will turn up. I got the post of Chief Minister with the responsibilities of the Congress Party. If you do not work after getting the party posts, the PCC President will put you aside. None should have any doubt on this. It’s time we should make the workers win in the local body elections,” he urged.

Over the dharnas by a few legislators seeking cabinet berth, the CM wondered as to what is the point of holding dharnas for ministerial posts. While pointing out that there was nothing wrong in seeking posts, he felt that the trend of dharnas would encourage others to do the same and would lead to indiscipline within the party.

Revanth Reddy, while emphasising that most of the present leaders rose from grassroots, reiterated that those who work hard for the party would definitely get posts. Explaining his case, he said that his growth was possible because of the Congress party and only those who shoulder the responsibility of the party will have a fair share in the government.

During the occasion, appointment papers were handed over to the new PCC vice presidents and general secretaries. Later, the CM also launched the book ‘Vidhvamsam nunchi Vikasam varaku’ (From Destruction to Development) penned by Mahesh Kumar Goud.