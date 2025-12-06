CM Revanth pushes for student-centric overhaul of OU

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced he will visit Osmania University on 10th December to personally inspect the academic blocks, student hostels, and other facilities provided on campus.

Emphasising the active role that teaching staff and students must play in promoting Osmania University as a world-class institution in the future, the Chief Minister instructed officials to actively seek the opinions of students and teaching staff regarding the upcoming development works. During a review of the university development works at his residence on Friday, officials briefed the Chief Minister with a detailed presentation on the planned projects. Revanth Reddy suggested that officials must first present the development models to the stakeholders. He then mandated the setting up of drop boxes and a special website for students and staff to formally express their opinions. The Chief Minister directed that a final decision on the development plans must be taken by the end of December, giving priority to students’ opinions.

Revanth Reddy also suggested several key changes regarding the construction of new hostel buildings, roads, academic blocks, and the auditorium. Officials were further instructed to consider utilising urban forestry funds for works in the forest area within the university limits and to create new water resources while actively conserving the existing ones.

The Chief Minister stressed that accommodation for an additional ten per cent of students must be provisioned for every hundred students during the construction of hostels and academic buildings. He noted that such a facility would help to avoid inconvenience to students and staff in the future.

Stating that the government is prepared to provide sufficient funds for the university’s development, Revanth Reddy affirmed that the historical and heritage buildings within the university premises must be preserved.

He directed that priority should be given to the construction of new buildings rather than renovating ancient structures that lack historical importance. He also insisted that special attention be paid to every detail, including the construction of cycle tracks and pedestrian roads, and that symbols reflecting the struggle of Osmania students should be installed.