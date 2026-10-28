Govt desperate to strip away voting rights, now wants to eliminate right to live: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday targeted the Central government over the issue of inflation and accused it of wanting to "eliminate the right to live".

Taking to X, Kharge said, "The Modi government, desperate to strip away voting rights, now wants to eliminate the right to live as well. Amidst festivals, back-breaking inflation is gobbling up every single penny of earnings."

Stressing that "numbers tell the truth", Kharge claimed that food inflation rose from 2.13 per cent to 7.74 per cent, household debt went up by 36.7 per cent, household financial savings went down by 4 per cent, retail inflation stood at 5.54 per cent and wholesale inflation at 11.39 per cent.

He also shared a table, showing the differences in the prices of basic commodities from May 2014 to October 2026.

The table showed that the retail price of onions rose from Rs 23 per kg to Rs 53.32 per kg, an increase of 131.83 per cent, while the price of tomatoes climbed from Rs 17.50 per kg to Rs 39.62 per kg, marking a rise of 126.40 per cent. Mustard oil saw an increase of 103.73 per cent, with its price rising from Rs 102 per litre to Rs 207.80 per litre.

"If the BJP, now sitting in power and staging sit-ins today, and Mr Modi ever find time away from their senseless grandstanding, they should rewatch their own BJP ad from before 2014: 'Enough of inflation's blows!" the Congress chief added.

He further asserted that the public has "wasted" 12 years waiting for the promise of "good days".

Kharge's remarks come amid the Opposition's ongoing campaign against the BJP government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the issue of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led INDIA bloc is planning a 'Delhi Chalo' march at New Delhi's Ramlila Ground on November 1 against the ECI and to push its demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.