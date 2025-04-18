  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy remembers Jesus’ sacrifice

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remembered the sacrifices and courage of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday. The Chief Minister wished that Lord Jesus’ love and compassion be upon the people.

Along with the messages of peace and warmth, the CM said that kindness and brotherhood taught by Jesus Christ will always remain an inspiration to humanity.

The Chief Minister said that all Christian fraternity should celebrate Good Friday, which is being celebrated in memory of Jesus Christ’s sacrifices with great enthusiasm.

