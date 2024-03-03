CM Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone for Old City Metro soon

Hyderabad: The long pending Metro works of over 5 km from MGBS to Falaknuma will soon see the light of day. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be laying the foundation stone for estimated Rs 1,500 to 2,000 cr works at Falaknuma in a week. According to sources, Revanth Reddy who remained keen to see Metro Rail runs between the stretch of MGBS to Falaknuma which was part of the Phase-I but remained pending, will lay the foundation stone in his first visit to Old City this week.

Even though dates have not been confirmed, it is believed that he will be completing the task before the election code for Lok Sabha comes into force. “There won’t be a major deviation from the DPR and the amount earmarked for completing the stretch. Rs 1,500 crore is a rough estimate if 5 kms are taken into consideration. Everything is ready and once the government gives green signal the works would begin,” clarified an official. With a 100-feet gap between each pillar, one km of the stretch will cost around Rs 300 crore for this extension towards Falaknuma. “There will be about 5 stations enroute Falaknuma. 100-feet extension of road on this stretch will provide the needed space for raising the pillars on the median,” added the official. Meanwhile the representatives of the Old City Metro JAC who have been fighting it out have expressed satisfaction that the works related to the long pending infrastructure project will take off now. While giving credit to the Chief Minister for taking up the initiative, JAC member Osman Al Hajri recalled how Revanth Reddy immediately after taking charge as PCC president in 2022 tried to find out the reasons behind the delay of the works and made this an important political issue.

“We have been fighting for bringing the Metro in Old City, as without proper transportation particularly towards Hitech City the youth are left in the lurch. Besides spending on petrol and facing the pollution, the journey towards the IT corridor is taking hours. The stretch if turns to reality will later be taken towards Airport, while making it easy for those taking flights,” he explained. Osman alleged that the previous government ignored and prioritised new corridors in the outskirts with intention of developing real estate in that area. “Ever since Revanth took charge as PCC chief this issue has remained on the forefront and now that he is CM of the State this will soon be a reality,” exuded the JAC member.