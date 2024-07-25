CM Revanth: Will lay BT roads in thandas, four-lane roads from dists to Hyd

Hyderabad: Alleging that the previous BRS government had made thandas gram panchayats for namesake, without providing funds or infrastructure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that the government would provide BT roads from tribal habitations to mandal headquarters and four-lane roads from the district headquarters to Hyderabad.

He intervened during a reply by Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) on the question raised by J Ram Chander Naik and others on measures taken by the government for the development of thandas. The CM said there were 72 thandas in his constituency, but there was no transport facility. Though they lack power and schools, the thandas were given the status of gram panchayats. Many were getting killed in accidents while coming to the city because of the lack of roads. Hence, the government decided to have four-lane roads from the district headquarters to Hyderabad.

The CM said all thandas that were made gram panchayats will have BT roads to the mandal headquarters. Drinking water and electricity will also be provided. He asked the minister to take the MLAs to her constituency to show the status of Thandas. Reddy said about seven lakh habitats were not provided drinking water by the BRS government.

“You have made mistakes, and people have taught you a lesson. But still, you have not changed. We can only pray to God to bring change to you,” Reddy quipped.

Earlier, the minister said about 1,851 habitations and thandas were converted into gram panchayats across the State. The government was releasing matching grants (SFC) on par with Central grants for developmental activities in the panchayats. Further, for panchayats that were getting an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh, additional funds were released to round off to Rs 5 lakh. For the development of each gram panchayat, the government appointed a panchayat secretary. All the gram panchayats had tractor, trolley, tanker, nursery, Palle Prakruthi Vanam, segregation shed, crematorium Telangana Kreeda Pranganam, she said.