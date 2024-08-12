CM should pay attention to Hyderabad development: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to pay special attention to the allocation of funds for the development of all the areas in Hyderabad city.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the community hall built with MPLADS funds in Gudimalkapur Division in the Nampally Assembly segment on Sunday, he said, “Hyderabad is the most important city in the country and also the fastest-growing city. All should work together to create infrastructure in Hyderabad city. The city is not getting justice in the allocation of funds, although it has been contributing the highest revenue to the State.”

“The attention shown to the development of the HI-TEC city area is not the same as in the Old City. The current and earlier governments are not paying attention to the development of the Old City," he added.

He stressed that it requires a master plan to develop all the areas by developing a comprehensive plan for the entire city. For this, there is a need for the Chief Minister of the state to take a special initiative and increase the allocation of funds for the development of Hyderabad. Further, the construction of roads, development of parks, drinking water, modernisation of drainage system etc., be provided in the slums.

Later, the Union Minister, after inaugurating a Tiranga Rally at Ramnagar Square, said, that for the last three years, the Independence Day has been organised as a festival on a grand scale by the Centre. Marking the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to the people to host the national flag as part of Har Ghar Tiranga. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise Tiranga Rally and Tiranga Yatra across the country, and 23 crore people hoisted the national flag when the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day. He asked Telugu people to participate in the national independence festival and urged everyone to hoist the national flag atop their homes.

Meanwhile, BJP State Mahila Morcha's president Dr Shilpa Reddy said that the Morcha will organise a Scooty Rally as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga in every district headquarters across the State on August 12 in response to a call given by the Prime Minister. She urged women to take part in large numbers to make the programme a success.